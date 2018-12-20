Number of Students Decreases, Bulgarian Universities Increase Research
The number of students decreases, graduates get on better, scientific activity of Bulgarian universities increases, said Georgi Stoychev, representative of the consortium contracted for the national university ranking system, Focus News Agency reports. At a press conference about the eighth edition of the ranking, he said the decrease in the number of students for the last 5 years is 15%, and in certain specialties such as economy and administration – over 30%. Despite the overall decrease, in other specialties, medicine and related, there is a strong increase, Stoychev noted. “Over the last 5 years we have seen another positive trend. The scientific output of Bulgarian universities is clearly increasing, in terms of amount, quality and impact,” he said. For another year the indicators of success after graduation improve. “This is a lasting trend that has continued for over 6 years. Unemployment among young graduates who graduated over the last 5 years is 2.4% in 2018. This is a substantial reduction. In 2013 it exceeded 4%. At present unemployment in any professional field in Bulgaria does not exceed 4%,” Stoychev said.
