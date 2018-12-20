More and more Sofia citizens drink tap water regularly, 73% of consumers are satisfied with its quality. The traditional annual survey on services of Sofiyska Voda water utility conducted by Alfa Research shows that the most important and highly appreciated aspects of the company's work are the quality of the water and the uninterrupted water supply, said the press office of Sofiyska Voda AD.

The share of consumers who are satisfied with the services provided by Sofiyska Voda has grown 15% compared to last year, or 86% of respondents. The company's efforts to provide direct, comprehensive and timely information, as well as on-line services, are highly valued by customers. Nearly half of the respondents are aware of the water quality analyses regularly published on the company's website.

The survey was conducted by Alpha Research with 804 people aged 18-61+ living on the territory of Sofia Municipality.