Bulgarian Energy Regulator: Prices of Heating and Electricity will Remain Unchanged this Winter

The prices of central heating and electricity remain unchanged until the end of the heating season, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission said after its open session, reports Focus News Agency. 

The regulator discussed a working group report on Bulgargaz’ request about the gas prices for the first quarter of 2019. The proposal of the regulator’s working group is BGN 44.80 per MWh, 3.51% higher than the current price in the fourth quarter of 2018. Despite the 3.51% increase of the gas price for domestic and business customers, the actual increase would be less than 2%, as the other price components of the service, such as access, transport, distribution and supply, remain unchanged. The commission will take a final decision on the gas prices for the next three months at a closed session on December 28.

