Bulgaria Provides Voluntary Contribution to UNICEF to the Tune of USD 20,000

Business | December 20, 2018, Thursday // 12:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Provides Voluntary Contribution to UNICEF to the Tune of USD 20,000 pixabay.com

Bulgaria’s cabinet decided to provide a voluntary contribution to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to the tune of USD 20,000 in support of its activities, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. 

The annual budget of UNICEF is formed only by voluntary contributions provided by state governments and the private sector. Bulgaria’s contribution is a sign of sympathy and support for the activities of UNICEF.

Child protection and protection of children’s rights were among the main priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, UNICEF, Child Protection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria