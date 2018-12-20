Bulgaria Provides Voluntary Contribution to UNICEF to the Tune of USD 20,000

Bulgaria’s cabinet decided to provide a voluntary contribution to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to the tune of USD 20,000 in support of its activities, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

The annual budget of UNICEF is formed only by voluntary contributions provided by state governments and the private sector. Bulgaria’s contribution is a sign of sympathy and support for the activities of UNICEF.

Child protection and protection of children’s rights were among the main priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.