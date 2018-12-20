The New Emergency Ambulances Arrived in Sofia

Society » HEALTH | December 20, 2018, Thursday // 12:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The New Emergency Ambulances Arrived in Sofia pixabay.com

Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev took part in the official ceremony for the first two ambulances purchased in implementation of the large investment project for modernization of emergency aid in Bulgaria, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The project is realized on the territory of the whole country through construction, repair, reconstruction and improvement of the access to 237 sites from the emergency aid system.

The project also includes the procurement of equipment and the purchase of 400 fully equipped new ambulances.

Its total value is almost BGN 164 million, of which over BGN 163 million are European grants free of charge. The implementation deadline for the project expires in October 2021.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kiril Ananiev, ambulances, emergency aid, european grants
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria