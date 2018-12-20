The New Emergency Ambulances Arrived in Sofia

Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev took part in the official ceremony for the first two ambulances purchased in implementation of the large investment project for modernization of emergency aid in Bulgaria, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The project is realized on the territory of the whole country through construction, repair, reconstruction and improvement of the access to 237 sites from the emergency aid system.

The project also includes the procurement of equipment and the purchase of 400 fully equipped new ambulances.

Its total value is almost BGN 164 million, of which over BGN 163 million are European grants free of charge. The implementation deadline for the project expires in October 2021.