Kandahar Airport Comes Under Rocket Attack, There Are no Injured Bulgarians
The base of the International Coalition Force at Kandahar Airport, Afghanistan, was subjected to rocket fire on 20 December 2018 at 00.10 local time (21.40 GMT on December 19, 2018).
No Bulgarian soldiers have been injured, the Ministry of Defense announced.
