Bulgarian National Assembly Adopts Resolution to Close Ministry For Bulgarian Presidency of Council of the EU

The Bulgarian National Assembly adopted a resolution to close the Ministry for Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union and to relieve Minister Lilyana Pavlova of her duties as cabinet member, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

The closure of the Ministry for Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union is due to the end Trio Presidency Estonia-Austria-Bulgaria on January 1, 2019.

According to estimates, Bulgaria’s first rotational Presidency of the Council of the EU was successful. The establishment of a special Ministry of Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union proves that the chosen model was very successful, Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said from the National Assembly rostrum and added that Minister Lilyana Pavlova did a good job.

The Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU was perfect and extremely successful, the Chairman of the Parliamentary group of GERB party Tsvetan Tsvetanov noted.

