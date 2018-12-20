Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors Saint Ignatius the God-bearer on December 20

December 20, 2018, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors Saint Ignatius the God-bearer on December 20

Five days before Christmas on December 20 the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors Saint Ignatius the God-bearer (Saint Ignatius of Antioch), quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio. 

The holiday is also known as Ignazhden in Bulgaria. Saint Ignatius the God-bearer is said to have introduced antiphonal chanting into his church in imitation of a vision of angels celebrating the Holy Trinity in alternating choirs and from Antioch the convention was transmitted to the universal church.

 According to folk traditions, Ignazhden marks the beginning of the Christmas holidays. The custom polazvane is typical of this feast. People can tell what next year will be like by the person who enters the house first.

If he is good, then prosperity, health and success will reign in the house throughout the year.

