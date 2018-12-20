Capman Green Energy Fund Agrees to Buy Sevko Bulgaria, Plans to Build Solar Park

Business | December 20, 2018, Thursday // 12:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Capman Green Energy Fund Agrees to Buy Sevko Bulgaria, Plans to Build Solar Park pixabay

Bulgaria's Capman Green Energy Fund [BUL:C4P] said on Wednesday that it signed a deal on December 18 to acquire 100% of local Sevko Bulgaria for an undisclosed price, reports Renewables Now.

Capman Green Energy Fund intends to build a solar park on property owned by Sevko Bulgaria in the town of Sevlievo, in northern Bulgaria, the company said in a statement.

Capman Green Energy Fund did not disclose further details in its statement.

Sevko Bulgaria has a registered capital of 7.44 million levs ($4.3 million/3.8 million euro), divided into the same number of shares, according to data from the commercial register.

Sevko Bulgaria is a wholly-owned subsidiary of local diversified group Holding Nov Vek [BUL:6N3].

As at 11:45 CET on Wednesday, Holding Nov Vek shares traded 4% lower at 14.4 levs on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE).

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria