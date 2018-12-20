Capman Green Energy Fund Agrees to Buy Sevko Bulgaria, Plans to Build Solar Park

Bulgaria's Capman Green Energy Fund [BUL:C4P] said on Wednesday that it signed a deal on December 18 to acquire 100% of local Sevko Bulgaria for an undisclosed price, reports Renewables Now.

Capman Green Energy Fund intends to build a solar park on property owned by Sevko Bulgaria in the town of Sevlievo, in northern Bulgaria, the company said in a statement.

Capman Green Energy Fund did not disclose further details in its statement.

Sevko Bulgaria has a registered capital of 7.44 million levs ($4.3 million/3.8 million euro), divided into the same number of shares, according to data from the commercial register.

Sevko Bulgaria is a wholly-owned subsidiary of local diversified group Holding Nov Vek [BUL:6N3].

As at 11:45 CET on Wednesday, Holding Nov Vek shares traded 4% lower at 14.4 levs on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE).