Bulgaria Reports New Birdflu Outbreak

December 20, 2018, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Reports New Birdflu Outbreak pixabay

Bulgaria’s food safety agency reported an outbreak of the virulent bird flu virus H5N8 on Wednesday on a backyard farm in northwestern Bulgaria, reports Reuters.

All chickens, pheasants and pigeons in the backyard farm in the village of Kosovo near the Danube town of Vidin will be culled to prevent the spread of the disease, which was confirmed by laboratory tests, the agency said in a statement.

