Call for Application: Youngsters On The Air Bulgaria 2019 Amateur Radio

The 9th Youngsters On The Air will be held in Bulgaria, close to the capital city Sofia.

BFRA (Bulgarian Federation of Radioamateurs) will be hosting the event, which will take place in the summer of 2019.



In this YOTA Camp IARU Region 1 will be continuing with our train-the-trainer (TTT) program, which will be the main theme of the week.

Participants will be working on the future of amateur radio and will be involved in workshops where they gain skills to start similar amateur radio youth events when they are back home. With this we are aiming to create a snowball effect, there will be more and more YOTA events all over the world. This also allows other youngsters and newcomers to enjoy amateur radio.

Last YOTA we kicked off our train-the-trainer program, the first outcomes are available on the TTT website

https://www.ham-yota.com/ttt/

Further information on YOTA 2019 is at

https://www.iaru-r1.org/index.php/general/1829-call-for-application-youngsters-on-the-air-bulgaria-2019



Source IARU Region 1

http://iaru-r1.org/