Bulgaria's EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel Won "Talent in Politics 2018” Award

Bulgaria's EU Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel, has won another anward for achievements, announced the EC Representation in Bulgaria on 19th of December. The French association, holding the prestigious annual competition “Women of Influence”, awarded Mariya Gabriel in the category "Talent in Politics 2018" in this year's edition of the competition, reports BNT.

The prize is awarded to women who have achievements and contributions to their areas of responsibility from various spheres of political, economic and social life, sports and the media.

The purpose of the prize is to distinguish the talents of women who represent not only successful models, but embody values and qualities such as audacity, creativity, responsibility and strong will. For the first time women from all over Europe were selected in each category.

"I accept this award in recognition of the work done over the years and building an inclusive, dynamic and innovative digital Europe. It is also a recognition for all women working daily as a whole, in every sector of the economy and society, for a successful and just Europe. It is also my responsibility to continue with unwavering efforts to work for further projects and initiatives to inspire young girls to choose education in STEM fields, to encourage women to work for professional development in the digital sector and to be digital entrepreneurs. This award also gives me the energy to continue working on causes through which women, together with men, build a strong digital Europe," commented Mariya Gabriel, the Bulgarian Commissioner for digital economy and society.