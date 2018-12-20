Bulgarian Education Minister: Indicators of University Scientific Activity Improve

There is an improvement of the indicators of scientific activity at universities, said Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev at a press conference on the eighth edition of the national university ranking system, Focus News Agency reports.

“The higher education institutions have obviously undertaken policies to stimulate research. One of the main reasons is the ranking system,” the minister added. He noted that engineering and information specialties implied both the highest income and the highest income growth and called on young people to invest in mathematics and natural sciences. The minister emphasised growing interest in pedagogy. “We hope that with the remaining measures to be taken, we will manage to increase graduating students’ disposition to engage in pedagogical education and profession,” he said.

