Train Traffic Suspended in Blagoevgrad Area due to Rockslide and Train Accident

Bulgaria: Train Traffic Suspended in Blagoevgrad Area due to Rockslide and Train Accident

 Since 6.12 am, train traffic between the stations of Yakoruda and Belitsa has been suspended after earth-rock mass fell on the railway tracks and then a passenger train, Septemvri-Dobrinishte, hit into it, the National Railway Infrastructure Company said. After the crash the locomotive was derailed with the first carriage. No passengers or staff were injured. Alternative transport has been organised between Yakoruda and Belitsa until train traffic resumes.

