Train Traffic Suspended in Blagoevgrad Area due to Rockslide and Train Accident
Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | December 20, 2018, Thursday // 11:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Since 6.12 am, train traffic between the stations of Yakoruda and Belitsa has been suspended after earth-rock mass fell on the railway tracks and then a passenger train, Septemvri-Dobrinishte, hit into it, the National Railway Infrastructure Company said. After the crash the locomotive was derailed with the first carriage. No passengers or staff were injured. Alternative transport has been organised between Yakoruda and Belitsa until train traffic resumes.
- » Bulgaria's EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel Won "Talent in Politics 2018” Award
- » Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva: The Response Shows that Bulgaria did very well with the EU Presidency
- » Minister Lilyana Pavlova: Bulgaria Accomplished the Mission Presidency of the Council of the EU
- » Bulgaria Want EUR 80 Million from the EC to Protect the Border
- » MEP Eva Maydell: From 2019, the Euro Translation Fees will be Reduced Ten Times
- » Parliament Will Close the Ministry for the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)