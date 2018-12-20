Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva: The Response Shows that Bulgaria did very well with the EU Presidency

The reactions show that Bulgaria did very well with its first presidency of the Council of the EU, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said before the voting in Parliament to close the Ministry for the Bulgarian Presidency, Focus News Agency reports. “The creation of a ministry shows that the chosen model was very successful,” she said, and thanked Minister Lilyana Pavlova.

