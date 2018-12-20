Code Yellow for Cold in 11 Regions in the Country

A code yellow warning for low temperatures is in place for 11 regions of the country, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Minus day temperatures are expected in the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad and Silistra.

