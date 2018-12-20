Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic on Borders with Greece, Serbia, Turkey and Romania
As of 6.00 am, there is heavy truck traffic on the Bulgarian borders with Greece, Serbia, Turkey and Romania. Border Police reported considerable inbound traffic on Kalotina checkpoint, while on Kulata, Kapitan Andreevo, Lesovo and Danube Bridge many trucks are leaving Bulgaria. On the border with Macedonia, there is normal traffic on all checkpoints.
