Bulgaria: Low Cloud or Fog in Lowlands and Valleys in Bulgaria, Highs between Minus 3 and Plus 6 Degrees

 In the morning, there will be low clouds or fog in the lowlands and valleys. In the other regions, mostly sunshine during the day with high broken clouds. It will be almost quiet. Along the Danube and in some places in East Bulgaria, the fog and low clouds will persist and day temperatures there will remain lower, between minus 3°C and minus 1°C. In the rest of the country, the maximum temperatures will reach 1°C to 6°C, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

