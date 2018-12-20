Sofia: Bronze Statue of Apollo Medicus at Former City Baths was Stolen

Bulgaria: Sofia: Bronze Statue of Apollo Medicus at Former City Baths was Stolen

The bronze statue of Apollo Medicus next to the mineral water fountains at the Central Bathhouse has been stolen, Sofia Regional Museum of History Director Assoc. Prof. Veneta Handzhiyska told Focus News Agency.

She added that this was not the only damage to cultural monuments in recent days. “A few days ago there was a theft of the brass spouts of the fountains in the Sofia history museum,” said Assoc. Prof. Handzhiyska.

