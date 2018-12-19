Bulgaria will Allocate BGN 20 Million for a National Children’s Hospital

The state will provide BGN 20 million to transform a 13-storey building on the premises of Aleksandrovska University Hospital into a national children’s hospital, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the beginning of the weekly government meeting. The building is incomplete, rough construction, and according to Health Minister Kiril Ananiev it will be examined for about a month and then redesigned for 3 months, Focus News Agency reported.

“This means that at the beginning of the summer we could launch a public procurement for the construction, which actually means that perhaps within a year, by mid-2021, we will have a national general children’s hospital,” the minister said.