Bulgaria will Allocate BGN 20 Million for a National Children’s Hospital

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 19, 2018, Wednesday // 23:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria will Allocate BGN 20 Million for a National Children’s Hospital

The state will provide BGN 20 million to transform a 13-storey building on the premises of Aleksandrovska University Hospital into a national children’s hospital, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the beginning of the weekly government meeting. The building is incomplete, rough construction, and according to Health Minister Kiril Ananiev it will be examined for about a month and then redesigned for 3 months, Focus News Agency reported.

“This means that at the beginning of the summer we could launch a public procurement for the construction, which actually means that perhaps within a year, by mid-2021, we will have a national general children’s hospital,” the minister said.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria