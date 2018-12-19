Energy Minister: Bulgaria has no Intention to Change the Structure of its Energy Holding

Bulgaria has no intention to change the structure of Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH), the parent of gas companies Bulgargaz and Bulgatransgaz, BTV has reported.

After the fine of EUR 77 million on BEH for abuse of its dominant position in the local gas transport and supply markets, Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova said the structure of the group did not violate EU law. “The insistence of the European Commission was not because the configuration of our two operators violates European legislation, but because the Commission believes there is a risk in respect of third-party access to this infrastructure, these are doubts of the Commission,” Petkova said.