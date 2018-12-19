Energy Minister: Bulgaria has no Intention to Change the Structure of its Energy Holding

Business » ENERGY | December 19, 2018, Wednesday // 23:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Energy Minister: Bulgaria has no Intention to Change the Structure of its Energy Holding

Bulgaria has no intention to change the structure of Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH), the parent of gas companies Bulgargaz and Bulgatransgaz, BTV has reported.

After the fine of EUR 77 million on BEH for abuse of its dominant position in the local gas transport and supply markets, Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova said the structure of the group did not violate EU law. “The insistence of the European Commission was not because the configuration of our two operators violates European legislation, but because the Commission believes there is a risk in respect of third-party access to this infrastructure, these are doubts of the Commission,” Petkova said.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria