Minister Lilyana Pavlova: Bulgaria Accomplished the Mission Presidency of the Council of the EU
Mission accomplished, this is what Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU Lilyana Pavlova said at a briefing at the Council of Ministers, reporting on the results of the Trio Estonia - Bulgaria - Austria, which has chaired the Council of the European Union from 1 July 2017 to 31 December 2018, Focus News Agency reports.
Dialogue, continuity, partnership, these are the three words that describe the message the Trio had spread and thanks to which so much was done, said Minister Pavlova. “We worked actively on all priorities we had set, we had set ambitious but achievable goals,” she said, adding that the Trio's five priorities were: a union for jobs and growth; a union that protects; towards an energy union with a forward-looking climate policy; a union of freedom, security and justice and the union as a strong global actor. The analysis shows that results have been achieved in all five spheres, Minister Pavlova pointed out. "Bulgaria managed to close most dossiers - 78 out of 105, which is an extremely high percentage and was a result of the extremely active and dynamic work of our presidency," she said.
