International Consultant may Analyse Bansko Concession Contract, Says Environment Minister
The government is considering hiring an international, independent consultant to analyse the concession contract for the Bansko ski area and the mistakes made in the contract back in 2001, Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov told a briefing in the Council of Ministers, Focus News Agency reports.
He reiterated that due to discrepancies in their delineation the boundaries of the concession area were unclear. “So, given the obvious complexities of this case, we will discuss the possibilities of requesting international consultation. Moreover, it is about the need for economic analysis and the government’s will to raise the concession fee. At the moment we are at the stage of considering the most objective standpoint and our most objective proposal,” said the minister.
