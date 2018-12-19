Bulgarian Socialist Party will Support Presidential Veto on Controversial Amendments to Penal Code

The presidential veto on the amended Penal Code is justified and BSP will support it, BSP deputy chair in Parliament Krum Zarkov said to reporters. The generally accepted principle is the right to inform one’s family upon detention and in that regard the president’s veto is perfectly reasonable, Zarkov said, quoted by Focus News Agency.

“We will support it, all the more that between the first and second reading BSP proposed that this text be dropped,” the MP noted. He stressed that unlike the amended Bulgarian law, the European directive clearly specified the crimes to which the exception should apply.

