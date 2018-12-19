Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Increases to BGN 560

The minimum wage will be BGN 560 as of 1 January 2019, said the government press office, reports Focus News Agency.

It will increase by 9.8% compared to this year, the government has decided. The increase in the minimum wage reflects the government's priority of steady rise in standard of living. It is facilitated by the economic development, sustainable GDP growth rates in recent years, an increase in the number of the employed and the reported increase in the average wage for the country. From 1 January 2019, the minimum hourly wage will be BGN 3.37.

