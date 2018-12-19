The State Provides Sofia's Emergency Hospital Pirogov BGN 4.36 Million for Modernization

Today, with a decree of the Council of Ministers, BGN 4 358 000 was granted for the complete renovation of the Clinic of Treatment of Burns and Plastic Surgery of the University Hospital "NI Pirogov" EAD (resuscitation for children and adults and surgery block) with medical and non-medical equipment.

Thanks to this means the clinic will be upgraded and will acquire a new, modern appearance and opportunities, pointed out the Executive Director of the University Emergency Hospital Prof. Dr. Asen Baltov.

The building was built in 1976. Patients crossing the unit annually are over 5,200 and the hospitalized are 1,800 adults and 1,000 children. There are 4700 surgical interventions, of which 1,700 in children from 0 to 18 years of age.

At the moment, the building undergoes major repairs under the Jessica Program - a sustainable urban development fund, including energy efficiency.

With the disbursement of these BGN 4 358 000 will be closed the cycle of complete renovation of the Clinic, Prof. Baltov, Executive Director, pointed out. On behalf of the entire hospital management, he expressed his gratitude to the Government and personally to the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. With these funds, the team of the Pirogov Clinic of Treatment of Burns and Plastic Surgery will be able to apply their knowledge and opportunities more successfully and will improve the healing and restoration process during the hospital stay.