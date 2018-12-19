Bulgarian National Bank Releases New 100 BGN Banknote (Video)

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) launches a new series of banknotes. The common design and basic features of the new series banknote are preserved without any substantial changes to the banknotes that are in circulation. Changes in the new series' banknotes stem mainly from the introduction of new security features, the bank said. The banknote will be in circulation from 28 December 2018.

What are the new defenses?

Additional sign for blind people - consists of five thick and six thin lines located at an angle of the two short sides of the banknote.

Hologram band with optical effects - alternating with change of the angle of observation images of edelweiss and profile of Aleko Konstantinov; color holographic portrait of Aleko Konstantinov; detail from a monument of Aleko Konstantinov, changing its color from emerald green to sapphire blue when changing the viewing angle; dynamic chess effect with change of color from emerald green to sapphire blue at change of viewing angle and volume three-dimensional image of number 100.

Optical ink - the number 100 is printed with color changing ink with a dynamic chess effect which, when changing the angle of observation changes from emerald green to sapphire blue.

Security thread - embedded in the paper and partially protruding from the reverse side with a light repeating text "BNB 100" and with a dynamic chess effect, changing its color from emerald green to sapphire blue. The image of the repeating text "BNB 100" is read from the front when the banknote is placed against a light source. High-resolution watermark - observed when the banknote is placed against a light source. It consists of a high resolution halftone image of the portrait of Aleko Konstantinov. The images are also seen on the reverse side of the banknote.

Banknotes of the old series continue to be in circulation.