Bulgarian Poultry Producers Gradus has Built a New Center for BGN 2.4 Million

The leading producer of poultry meat in Bulgaria "Gradus" JSC has built a new broiler center worth BGN 2 387 000, the company announced on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE). The center is located in the village of Majerito near Stara Zagora. It has 6 buildings and 12 halls, each with an area of ​​900 square meters. The center has a maximum capacity of 233,000 birds - broilers. A "Center 7" for broilers, which is located in the same village and has the same parameters, is in the process of being built. Expected to be completed in 2019. Earlier last month it became clear that the company has invested a further BGN 1.8 million in the purchase of new equipment, machinery and business investment, as well as transport equipment. In June this year the company came out on the stock exchange and managed to raise almost 81.4 million leva. Since August 6th, when stocks are traded, they have lost 9.19% and today they are traded at 1.68 leva. For the same period, Sofix wiped 8.59 percent.