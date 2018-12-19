The Trams on Graf Ignatiev will be Launched on December 20

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 19, 2018, Wednesday
Bulgaria: The Trams on Graf Ignatiev will be Launched on December 20

From 20 December, trams will again run along Graf Ignatiev Street, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova announced during the inspection of the third subway beam.
 
The previous timetable will be restored, she said, and asked citizens to observe the restrictions and not to run along the track.

The repair is not over, the flooring continues, added Fandakova.

