Plovdiv is Ranked on New York Post for Best Travel Destinations in 2019
Plovdiv was ranked New York Post for the best tourist destinations for next year. The city under the hills and the Normandy region of Northwest France are the only European locations on the list that include a total of 12 locations all over the world.
"Plovdiv is one of the two European Capitals of Culture for the next year (the other is Matera in southern Italy). The picturesque town is probably the largest Bulgarian city you have never heard of. It is the second largest in the country, and its history includes managing every empire of ancient times - from the Persians through the Roman Empire to the Ottoman Empire. Now, it celebrates its year in the spotlight with 500 festivals, exhibitions, performances and other events, "says part of New York Post's description for Plovdiv.
Among the other sites recommended by the authors to visit in 2019 are Argentina, Bolivia, Anaheim (California), Florida, Yukon (Canada), Los Cabos (Mexico), Uzbekistan, Japan, Egypt and Namibia.
