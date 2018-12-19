Chinese Investors Interested in Kardzhali

A Chinese investor in the automotive sector was interested in Kardzhali during a meeting with regional governor Nikola Chanev and representatives of the national campaign "Industrial Zones". This was announced to journalists by Chanev himself.

According to him, the Chinese have made a view of the terrain, where the future industrial zone of Kardzhali will be in the area of ​​the airport and have been satisfied with what has been seen.
The company, which has subsidiaries in several European countries, including Germany, is extremely serious.

There is a real interest in Kardzhali, they have raised adequate questions regarding the labor market, at prices, including residential areas, construction prices, taxation in Bulgaria," said Chanev.


According to him, the Chinese even showed interest in building a business park in Kardzhali. According to him, the company was interested in building a business park, and "all this will be through the 16 plus 1 co-operation initiative.

