12% of Bulgarian Citizens Plan to Go on a Mountain Holiday this Winter, Survey
A little over 10% of Bulgarians prefer to go to the mountains for their vacation, reported bTV.
Over 650,000 Bulgarians or 12% plan to go on a mountain holiday this winter and appreciate the conditions in the Bulgarian resorts as good.
Just 12% are those Bulgarians who say they can practice winter sports.
79% of respondents do not plan to choose this way to take some rest during the Christmas holiday.
Almost every tenth declare that he has not yet decided.
Lack of money is the main reason why Bulgarians do not go on vacation in winter - 69%. 3% do not intend to rest this winter. Among other reasons, they are health, family reasons.
From winter resorts Bansko is most popular, followed by Borovets and Pamporovo. The mountain above the capital - Vitosha is on the eighth place in the ranking.
