The Peak of the Flu is yet to Come to Bulgaria

The peak of the flu in Bulgaria is expected to be in January, Todor Kantardjiev, director of the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, told Nova TV. According to him, the percentage of vaccinated people is ridiculously low.

This year, however, there was a shortage of influenza vaccines. They were released in October and ended within two, three weeks. Then 7,000 more vaccines were introduced, Kantardjiev said.

He pointed out that American scientists have proven that if you vaccinate, the probability of getting sick during the season is twice as low. Kantardzhiev explained that the vaccine is not 100% protection, but it reduces the likelihood of you getting sick or helps you go through it a little easier.

"Vaccines are two groups, one with live microbes that should only be used in fully healthy children, others with parts of microbes and many times less harmless, but there are vaccines without which man can not skip - from pediatric paralysis, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis, they are absolutely harmless, "said Prof. Kantardzhiev.

According to Eurostat data in 2016 only 0.2% of Bulgarians aged over 65 have put on a flu vaccine. For comparison, elderly people in the United Kingdom who received the vaccine are 70%, in the Netherlands 68%, in Italy and 60% in Germany.

Our country has the highest proportion of respiratory illnesses - 3000 people every 100,000. The lowest is in Greece and Portugal - 500 per 100,000 people.