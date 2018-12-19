Ticket Prices for the Zoo in Sofia may Increase

The prices of the adult tickets for Sofia Zoo to be increased with 2 leva. The idea is for a one-time entry into the park for adults to pay 6 leva instead of the current 4 leva. Tickets for children at 3 years will remain at 2 leva. For smaller visitors the entrance is not paid.

This is suggested by the director of the municipal enterprise Dobromir Borislavov.

The idea is to offer a family ticket for two adults and two children at a price of 12 leva after the price increase. In this case, the adult entrance fee is 4 leva.

Borislavov also offers a higher fee for the summer school in the zoo - from 60 to 100 levs for 5 days.

The aim is to increase the revenue of the company and 10% of it to remain in it so that the service offered can also be improved. As a municipal enterprise the budget of the zoo is formed by a decision of the municipal council. But with money from the municipality's budget, the zoo repairs are also done.

For the next year, they plan to launch more services for visitors and to have two playgrounds in the garden. Among the new services is the supply of special trolleys for families with small children, as the entrance to bicycles, trolleys and the like is forbidden in the garden.