Bulgarian Government Will Discuss a New Minimum Wage For the Country Today
At a regular meeting, the government will discuss a new minimum wage for the country, reported bTV.
The planned increase is going to be from 510 BGN to 560 BGN from 1 January. Social Minister Biser Petkov explained that he expects to keep the trend of growth in the average salary.
Starting July 1, 2019, the minimum pension will grow by 5.7% to 219 BGN.
Ministers will also discuss a proposal to approve an additional transfer to the State Social Security budget for 2018, as well as proposals for additional spending on the budgets of several ministries.
