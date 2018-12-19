Bulgarian Government Will Discuss a New Minimum Wage For the Country Today

At a regular meeting, the government will discuss a new minimum wage for the country, reported bTV.

The planned increase is going to be from 510 BGN to 560 BGN from 1 January. Social Minister Biser Petkov explained that he expects to keep the trend of growth in the average salary.

Starting July 1, 2019, the minimum pension will grow by 5.7% to 219 BGN.

Ministers will also discuss a proposal to approve an additional transfer to the State Social Security budget for 2018, as well as proposals for additional spending on the budgets of several ministries.