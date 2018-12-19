Parliament Will Close the Ministry for the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council
Parliament will close the ministry for the Bulgarian presidency of the EU Council and will release Lilyana Pavlova from the post of Minister, reported BGNES.
This proposal was made by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and it is included in the agenda of the National Assembly for the last meetings before the Christmas vacation.
Probably the draft decision on structural and personnel changes in the Council of Ministers, as the official name of the document, will be voted on Thursday.
Pavlova will not be a minister starting from January 1, 2019. The ministry will be closed as the tripartite presidency of the Council of the EU ends on 31 December. It was started by Estonia, continued by Bulgaria and completed by Austria. On January 1, 2019, the EU Presidency will be in the hands of Romania.
Yesterday Lilyana Pavlova met with the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of the Member States of the European Union accredited in the country. They congratulated the Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU on the excellent work of the country within the trio, the press service of the ministry announced.
