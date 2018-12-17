Council of Europe Anti-Torture Committee Visits Bulgaria to Assess the Situation of Foreign Nationals Detained Under Aliens Legislation

A delegation of the Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) carried out an ad hoc visit to Bulgaria from 10 to 17 December 2018.

The objective of the visit was to examine the treatment and conditions of detention of foreign nationals detained under aliens legislation. To this end, the CPT’s delegation visited Border Police detention facilities in Elhovo, Sofia Airport and Svilengrad (Kapitan Andreevo) and carried out follow-up visits to the Special Homes for Temporary Accommodation of Foreigners in Busmantsi and Lyubimets. In Busmantsi, the delegation also paid a visit to the Closed-Type Premises run by the State Agency for Refugees (SAR).

During the visit, the delegation held consultations with Krasimir Tsipov, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, as well as with senior officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the Border Police and the Migration Directorate.

The delegation also met Maya Manolova, Ombudsperson, and staff of the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM). Further, meetings were held with the Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and with members of non-governmental organisations active in areas of concern to the CPT.

At the end of the visit, the delegation presented its preliminary observations to the Bulgarian authorities. A detailed report on the visit will be submitted to the Government in due course.

The visit was carried out by the following members of the CPT:

Ivona Todorovska, Head of Delegation

Alan Mitchell

Davor Strinović

Chila Van Der Bas.

They were supported by Borys Wódz, Head of Division at the CPT’s Secretariat, and assisted by an expert, George Tugushi, former Public Defender (Ombudsman) of Georgia and former CPT member.

Source: Council of Europe