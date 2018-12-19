Sofia Municipality Launches Mobile Application for Citizens' Alerts

A mobile application for submission of alerts by citizens must be launched by the municipality of Sofia in 2019. It will complement the existing possibility of submitting signals through the site of the local government - through the so-called contact center.

The app will automatically report the user's location to make it clear where a problem is detected. Complaints will be filed automatically and distributed in the same way to the unit responsible for solving the problem.

A year ago, the municipality's system was linked to the mobile app on the grajdanite.bg platform. However, there could be signals in several directions such as abandoned cars, stray dogs, and others. Through the implementation of the municipality, people will be able to point out any irregularities for which the local government is responsible.

