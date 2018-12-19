Bulgaria Want EUR 80 Million from the EC to Protect the Border

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | December 19, 2018, Wednesday // 11:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Want EUR 80 Million from the EC to Protect the Border

Bulgaria will demand another 80m euros to protect its border, which is external to the European Union, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said at the EU-Africa meeting in Vienna.

"We talked to Jean-Claude Juncker and Commissioner Avramopoulos (EU Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos) that we now need EUR 80 million for borders, we once received 150 million, we want a little more because we should be able to cope even better next year," Borisov explained.

He specified that Bulgaria wants the additional funds from the European Commission to continue to secure the EU's external border.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria