Bulgaria Want EUR 80 Million from the EC to Protect the Border

Bulgaria will demand another 80m euros to protect its border, which is external to the European Union, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said at the EU-Africa meeting in Vienna.

"We talked to Jean-Claude Juncker and Commissioner Avramopoulos (EU Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos) that we now need EUR 80 million for borders, we once received 150 million, we want a little more because we should be able to cope even better next year," Borisov explained.

He specified that Bulgaria wants the additional funds from the European Commission to continue to secure the EU's external border.