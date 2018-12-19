Bulgaria Want EUR 80 Million from the EC to Protect the Border
Bulgaria will demand another 80m euros to protect its border, which is external to the European Union, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said at the EU-Africa meeting in Vienna.
"We talked to Jean-Claude Juncker and Commissioner Avramopoulos (EU Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos) that we now need EUR 80 million for borders, we once received 150 million, we want a little more because we should be able to cope even better next year," Borisov explained.
He specified that Bulgaria wants the additional funds from the European Commission to continue to secure the EU's external border.
- » Parliament Will Close the Ministry for the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council
- » Council of Europe Anti-Torture Committee Visits Bulgaria to Assess the Situation of Foreign Nationals Detained Under Aliens Legislation
- » MEP Eva Maydell: From 2019, the Euro Translation Fees will be Reduced Ten Times
- » EU Ambassadors Greet Lilyana Pavlova For Successful Work of Bulgaria-Estonia-Austria Trio Presidency
- » Bulgarian PM Borisov: The EC Fines us, but it Would be a Treachery to Sell our Gas Pipes
- » European Council Adopts 2019 Catch Limits for Black Sea Fisheries of Bulgaria and Romania