Bulgaria: President Radev Vetoes Amendments to Penal Code

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has vetoed penal code amendments and returned to parliament the revisions for a new debate, his press office said, reports Focus News Agency. 

The new provisions allow for a delay of up to 48 hours of a third-person notification upon an arrest. Even more alarming, according to the president, there is a possibility for an up to 24 hours delay in notification of parents of a minor. The president supports the efforts and measures in the fight against terrorism, organised crime and other complex criminal activity and considers them appropriate and justified, however he disagrees with the approach of the legislator. Without specifying the situations and crimes when the notification can be delayed, the new provisions open up a possibility for a disproportionate violations of rights and create a risk that the exception becomes the rule, the statement reads.

