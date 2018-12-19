Bulgarian Parliament Postpones IDs with Electronic Identification to January 2020

The Parliament postponed the issuance of identity papers with electronic identification to January 1, 2020, Focus News Agency reports. The introduction of new-generation identity papers with electronic identification was previously planned for January 1, 2019. During the debate, Deputy Interior Minister Krasimir Tsipov said the government would do its best to meet the new deadline.

