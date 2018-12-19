Bulgarian Parliament Postpones IDs with Electronic Identification to January 2020
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Parliament postponed the issuance of identity papers with electronic identification to January 1, 2020, Focus News Agency reports. The introduction of new-generation identity papers with electronic identification was previously planned for January 1, 2019. During the debate, Deputy Interior Minister Krasimir Tsipov said the government would do its best to meet the new deadline.
- » Bulgarian Government Will Discuss a New Minimum Wage For the Country Today
- » President Radev Vetoes Amendments to Penal Code
- » A Record Number of Cars Have Passed Through Danube Bridge 2 in 2018
- » Bulgaria's Varna Opens Tender For Supply of Vehicle Repatriation Trucks
- » The Organization of Placido Domingo with a Plan to Save the Monument of Buzludzha
- » Gabrovo Ordered New Buses for BGN 1.3 Million
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)