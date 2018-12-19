MEP Eva Maydell: From 2019, the Euro Translation Fees will be Reduced Ten Times

The euro bank transfer fees to be levied by banks for the service will drop dramatically from December 2019. This is possible after almost a year of talks led by the Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell. The changes apply to money transfers to and from countries in the EU. With the change, all Europeans will pay for cross-border euro payments as much as they pay for internal translation with their national currency.

Expectations are that, after the entry into force of the regulation, European citizens will save several billion euros a year.





