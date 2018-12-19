For the Second Consecutive Year TEDxVitosha Gathers Speakers, Videos and Live Performances

For the second consecutive year TEDxVitosha gathers speakers, demos, videos, live performances, delicious breaks and new friends.



Never mind the meaning of life and the potential existence of aliens. The real question is what is x?



x as the unknown, which gives meaning to the equation – both in school and in life.

x as the generation,symbol of freedom and unlimited possibilities.

x as marking the spot, so we can see what to aim for even clearer.

x as the Roman designation for the perfect number – 10.

x as the factor of talent, which words cannot describe.

x as the multiplication sign because “the more… the more”, as Winnie The Pooh would say.

x as rejection, but also a reason to get up again, dust yourself off and try again.

x to close a (web)page and move on.

x as the last letter of TEDx, indicating a local and independently organized event where we will see you, right?



The event will include talks in both Bulgarian and English and for those who wish it there will be translation provided (in earphones) in both languages.



