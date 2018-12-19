KEVR Discusses the Transit of Gas From the Turkish to the Serbian Border

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission will discuss the procedure that will enable Bulgartransgaz to sign contracts for the transfer of natural gas from the Turkish to the Serbian border, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

If the procedure is approved, the necessary infrastructure, which is part of the concept of the Balkan gas hub, will be built.

To this end, funding of BGN 2 billion and 800 million will be needed. It is envisaged that at the entrance of the Turkish side in our country will enter daily 56 million cubic meters of gas and at the exit to Serbia will go out 38 million cubic meters.