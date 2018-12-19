KEVR Discusses the Transit of Gas From the Turkish to the Serbian Border

Business » ENERGY | December 19, 2018, Wednesday // 09:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: KEVR Discusses the Transit of Gas From the Turkish to the Serbian Border pixabay.com

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission will discuss the procedure that will enable Bulgartransgaz to sign contracts for the transfer of natural gas from the Turkish to the Serbian border, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

If the procedure is approved, the necessary infrastructure, which is part of the concept of the Balkan gas hub, will be built.

To this end, funding of BGN 2 billion and 800 million will be needed. It is envisaged that at the entrance of the Turkish side in our country will enter daily 56 million cubic meters of gas and at the exit to Serbia will go out 38 million cubic meters.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgartransgaz, Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR), Serbia, gas
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria