A Record Number of Cars Have Passed Through Danube Bridge 2 in 2018

BNT

It is expected this year the millionth car to pass through Danube Bridge 2, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

For the first time since the facility was opened, the annual number of vehicles passed on will exceed one million.

 There are about 2800 vehicles crossing the bridge a day, with more than half of them being heavy-duty.

In 2018 the number of Bulgarian trucks increased significantly, at the expense of those with Turkish registration. The country's revenue from the fees of passing vehicles  is also increasing.

