Yellow Code For Potentially Dangerous Weather in 9 Districts in Eastern Bulgaria

Yellow code for dangerous weather throughout Eastern Bulgaria. Synopsis warns of a strong wind in 9 regions of the country, which combined with low temperatures, will create the impression of extremely cold weather.

In the regions of Sliven, Yambol and Burgas, blizzards, snow and ice are expected.

Yellow code for strong winds and low temperatures is declared also for the districts Silistra, Dobrich, Razgrad, Shumen Varna and Targovishte.