Yellow Code For Potentially Dangerous Weather in 9 Districts in Eastern Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 19, 2018, Wednesday // 09:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Yellow Code For Potentially Dangerous Weather in 9 Districts in Eastern Bulgaria pixabay.com

Yellow code for dangerous weather throughout Eastern Bulgaria. Synopsis warns of a strong wind in 9 regions of the country, which combined with low temperatures, will create the impression of extremely cold weather. 

In the regions of Sliven, Yambol and Burgas, blizzards, snow and ice are expected.

Yellow code for strong winds and low temperatures is declared also for the districts Silistra, Dobrich, Razgrad, Shumen Varna and Targovishte.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, cold, blizzard, yellow code, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria