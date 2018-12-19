EU Ambassadors Greet Lilyana Pavlova For Successful Work of Bulgaria-Estonia-Austria Trio Presidency

Bulgaria: EU Ambassadors Greet Lilyana Pavlova For Successful Work of Bulgaria-Estonia-Austria Trio Presidency eu2018bg.bg/

Plenipotentiaries of EU member states to Bulgaria congratulated the Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union Lilyana Pavlova for the excellent work of Bulgaria within the frameworks of the EU Presidency Trio Bulgaria-Estonia-Austria, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

The ambassadors met in Sofia with Minister Pavlova to report on the results and the achievements under the programme of the Bulgaria-Estonia-Austria Trio which has been presiding the Council of the European Union in the past 18 months.

Lilyana Pavlova said at the meeting that cooperation and dialogue at different levels, as well as transparency and openness have been the key to success.

