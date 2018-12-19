Belgian PM Charles Michel to Submit Resignation

Announcement follows dispute over migration with Flemish nationalists, Politico reports.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel told lawmakers he would submit his resignation to the king on Tuesday evening due to a government crisis on an international migration deal.

"I've made the decision to offer my resignation and have the intention to immediately meet with the king," Michel said in his closing remarks after a day of parliamentary debates, where the fate of his government was on the line.

he announcement follows a dispute with his former Flemish nationalist coalition partners over an international migration pact, which forced Michel to set up a minority government.

