Nearly 70 Children Were Poisoned During a Christmas Party in Varna

Bulgaria: Nearly 70 Children Were Poisoned During a Christmas Party in Varna pixabay.com

Nearly 70 children from Varna High School were poisoned on two consecutive days at the same place  where they were celebrating a Christmas party, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

They are already well and the Regional Health Inspection has appointed inspections.

The results of the research are expected tomorrow.

