Nearly 70 Children Were Poisoned During a Christmas Party in Varna
pixabay.com
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Nearly 70 children from Varna High School were poisoned on two consecutive days at the same place where they were celebrating a Christmas party, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
They are already well and the Regional Health Inspection has appointed inspections.
The results of the research are expected tomorrow.
- » Very Small Percentage of Bulgarians Aged over 65 are Vaccinated Against Flu, According to Eurostat
- » BFSA Reports 198 Inspections of Packed Fruits and Vegetables
- » Amazon’s Next Healthcare Move is Software that Can Mine Medical Records
- » Bulgarian Health Ministry will Create Programme for Hepatitis B and C Prevention and Control
- » Million Birds Affected by Bird Flu in 2018, says Agriculture Minister
- » Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Sets Additional Measures to Prevent and Eradicate Bird Flu
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)