Bulgaria's Varna Opens Tender For Supply of Vehicle Repatriation Trucks
Bulgaria's Varna municipality has opened a tender for supply of three specialised trucks for the repatriation of vehicles, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Monday, quoted by See News.
The Varna authorities intend to use part of the proceeds of a loan from the EBRD to finance the contract, the bank said in a notice.
The deadline for submitting offers expires on February 1.
Companies from all countries are eligible to participate in the procedure.
The tender is part of a project for planning and development of a paid on-street parking zone in Varna and purchase of vehicles for on-street parking control.
